How A Small Greek Islander Turned Into A Successful Billionaire

Billionaire John Catsimatidis playfully tantalized with his aspirations of acquiring CNN from its corporate parent, Warner Bros. Discovery. In an exclusive interview with The New York Post, he confidently asserted that he could effortlessly take the helm of the network, emphasizing that his desired compensation would amount to a mere $1 per year.

The prominent New York supermarket mogul initially revealed his interest in bidding for the troubled network during a recent public appearance. However, when pressed for further information, Catsimatidis remained tight-lipped about the specifics, including the amount he would be willing to invest in the potential acquisition. Billionaire John Catsimatidis spills the secrets to his remarkable success and unveils his compelling vision for acquiring CNN, in an exclusive interview on the Lars Larson Show. Take a listen to the interview by clicking the link below.