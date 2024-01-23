KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

US, British Militaries Launch New Round Of Joint Strikes Against Multiple Houthi Sites In Yemen

January 22, 2024 5:55PM PST
Share
US, British Militaries Launch New Round Of Joint Strikes Against Multiple Houthi Sites In Yemen
File – The USS Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, passes a dock in Norfolk, Va., April 8, 2021. Officials said the USS Mason shot down a suspected Houthi drone flying in its direction during an incident in which two missiles fired from territory held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels missed a commercial tanker loaded with jet fuel near the key Bab el-Mandeb Strait on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. and British militaries have bombed eight locations used by the Iranian-backed Houthis in Yemen.

It is the second time the two allies have conducted coordinated retaliatory strikes on the rebels’ missile launching capabilities.

Officials say the U.S. and U.K. used warship- and submarine-launched Tomahawk missiles and fighter jets to take out Houthi missile storage sites and launchers.

The joint operation comes about 10 days after U.S. and British warships and fighter jets struck more than 60 targets in 28 locations.

That was the first U.S. military response to what has been a persistent campaign of Houthi drone and missile attacks on commercial ships since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

More about:
attacks
Houthi

Popular Posts

1

State Of Emergency Declared In Newport
2

Average Long-Term US Mortgage Rate Falls To 6.6%, Lowest Level Since May
3

How Much Snow And Ice Is Expected Friday And Saturday?
4

Grant Jury Indicts Alec Baldwin In Fatal Shooting Of Cinematographer On Movie Set In New Mexico
5

A Seattle Teacher Tells His Students Being “Straight” Is Offensive