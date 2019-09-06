Housing Report Slams Fed

Portland ore – Oregon Congressman Earl Blumenauer (D-Portland) is calling on the federal government to become a constructive force for in solving the housing crisis.
Blumenauer’s 26-page report calls on lawmakers to enact any or all of a specific list of changes tied to public housing, homelessness and other topics.
The report cites the most recent Homelessness Assessment Report which estimated more than 552,000 people experienced homelessness in the United States in 2018.
Blumenauer argues statistics show many more are on the brink of becoming homeless.