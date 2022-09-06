House Speaker Nancy Pelosi In Portland For Roundtable Discussion On Inflation Reduction Act

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. takes a question from a reporter during her weekly press briefing on Capitol Hill, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

PORTLAND, Ore. – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is in Portland Tuesday.

She joined Oregon Representatives Earl Blumenauer and Suzanne Bonamici at the Energy Trust of Oregon for a roundtable discussion on the Inflation Reduction Act, “Inflation Reduction Act is about more than the planet…it’s also about reducing the costs of prescription drugs and the cost of healthcare.”

She credited Oregon’s congressional delegation for their work in passing the bill, “We jumped with joy when this bill was passed…$385 billion…with a B…no one has ever seen anything of that size.”

She also had time to discuss politics and the upcoming midterms, “Well let me remove all doubt in anyone’s mind…Democrats intend to hold the house…and Oregon is very important in that regard.”