House Passes Same-Sex Marriage Bill

Jul 19, 2022 @ 3:59pm
FILE - With the U.S. Capitol in the background, a person waves a rainbow flag as they participant in a rally in support of the LGBTQIA+ community at Freedom Plaza, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Washington. The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved legislation Tuesday, July, 19, 2022, to protect same-sex and interracial marriages amid concerns that the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access could jeopardize other rights criticized by many conservative Americans. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – The House has overwhelmingly approved a bill tp protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Tuesday’s vote stands as a direct confrontation with the Supreme Court, whose conservative majority in overturning Roe v. Wade abortion access signaled that other rights may be in jeopardy.

While the Respect for Marriage Act easily passed the House, it is likely to stall in the Senate, where most Republicans would surely block it.

But it’s part of a political strategy setting up an election-year roll call that will force all lawmakers to go on the record with their views.

Dozens of Republicans joined Democrats in Tuesday’s House passage.

