House panel votes to release Russia investigation interview transcripts

(WASHINGTON) — The House Intelligence Committee is poised to release a batch of transcripts from interviews conducted as part of the panel’s investigation into Russian meddling during the 2016 campaign.

The committee voted Friday to release the 53 transcripts, which include interviews with Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe and others.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence will now review the transcripts for review before their release.

This is a breaking story, check back for updates.

