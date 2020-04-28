House Fire Kills Four In Sweet Home
SWEET HOME, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say four people died in a house fire in Sweet Home.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Sweet Home Fire District said a passerby reported the blaze Tuesday morning and tried to alert the people inside.
Sweet Home Fire Chief Dave Barringer says firefighters encountered flames and smoke coming from the center of the home and fought the blaze from the outside.
Firefighters later entered the home and found four people dead.
Barringer says authorities are trying to learn the relationship between the people who were killed.
Barringer didn’t know whether the home had smoke alarms.
The fire is under investigation.