House fire in Battle Ground likely caused by grill Displaces three
Friday evening fire crews were called out to a house fire in northwest Battle Ground.
Firefighters say when arrived they immediately implemented defense tactics to protect adjoining homes and extinguish the fire.
According to Clark County Fire District 3, firefighters faced difficult conditions due to limited access and extreme radiant heat.
Firefighters were ultimately able to get the fire under control.
Fire crews say they fire did extensive damage to the home, leading to an estimated $500,000 in losses.
Three people were displaced and provided aid by American Red Cross.
Crews say while the fire is under investigation it appears likely be caused by a charcoal grill.