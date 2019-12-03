House Democrats Release Their Impeachment Report.
The House Intelligence Committee has released its final report on impeachment.
The report from the Democratic-led panel says President Trump placed his own personal and political interests above the national interests of the U.S. It alleges that Trump undermined national security in favor of politically-motivated investigations aimed at helping his re-election campaign. An earlier report from Republicans on the committee absolved Trump of wrongdoing.
Full Impeachment Report
White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grishman has issued this statement in response to the House Intelligence Committee democratic impeachment report:
“At the end of a one-sided sham process, Chairman Schiff and the Democrats utterly failed to produce any evidence of wrongdoing by President Trump. This report reflects nothing more than their frustrations. Chairman Schiff’s report reads like the ramblings of a basement blogger straining to prove something when there is evidence of nothing.”