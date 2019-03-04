House Democrats launch broad probe into allegations of potential corruption, obstruction of justice against Trump

narvikk/iStock(WASHINGTON) — Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee launched a wide-ranging investigation into allegations of obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power by President Donald Trump Monday — the most expansive inquiry to date since Democrats regained control in that chamber. The panel sent more than 80 document requests to different individuals and entities in the Trump administration and Trump family businesses including the president’s family members, the Trump administration, transition and inaugural efforts, along with current and former officials within each group.

The effort, guided by two attorneys brought on by the majority to manage the oversight investigations, would inform any impeachment effort Democrats could decide to launch against President Trump. In an interview previewing the investigation on This Week Sunday, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., said he believed Trump had obstructed justice but said impeachment was “a long way down the road.”

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the White House had received the House Judiciary Committee’s letter and that the White House counsel’s office and relevant administration officials “will review it and respond at the appropriate time.”

Copyright © 2019, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.