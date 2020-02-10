House Bill 2930 to help teachers deal with difficult students disrupting classrooms
Lars brings on Jim Walsh, Washington State Legislative Representative to discuss a new bill that will help teachers properly deal with difficult students that are disrupting classrooms. Under HB 2930, “when students experience a behavioral crisis that poses a risk to themselves or others, teachers would be permitted to use seclusion or restraint as a disciplinary action.” Listen below for more.
