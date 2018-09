Have you ever sat down with a bag of the fiery hot Cheetos. I, myself, can hardly eat one of these things. But we have a warning for you this morning courtesy of a young rapper who may just have too much time on his hands. Or…at least…two much red chalky Cheeto dust on his hands.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/life/nation-now/2018/09/25/rapper-lil-xan-too-many-hot-cheetos-sent-him-hospital/1428824002/