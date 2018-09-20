Hot Box’ed Lobsters

There’s a restaurant that’s famous for its lobster, they’re even called legendary. But now the owner feels bad about the pain she’s inflicting on those lobsters when they go into the HOT POT.

She’s got a new technique: HOT BOX.

You know, she’s getting ’em baked before they get cooked.

Research shows lobsters feel pain when they’re dropped into boiling water. So now Charlotte Gill places the lobster into a box with about two inches of water, then blows marijuana smoke through a hole in the bottom, the lobster gets stoned and is much calmer in the process.

Gill tells The Mount Desert Islander she tested it on a lobster named Roscoe. She set him free as a reward for helping her test the plan.

The restaurant’s in Main, Charlotte’s Legendary Lobster Pound… pot is legal in Main and the owner has her licenses to grow pot and catch lobster.

BTW she says the sedated lobster won’t make YOU high, and you have a choice when you order.