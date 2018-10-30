Horror Film Workout

I HATE (and I don’t use that word lightly) horror films. I have seen enough scary things in real life, I don’t need to experience it in the theater. Plus, I like to workout. So the thought of burning calories while scaring myself on purpose just is NOT appealing. But it might be for you and we like to keep you in the loop. 🙂 What do you think? Horror for calories?

University of Westminster in London released actual data on this; Dr. David Barczyk (wrote Wellness Wakeup Call) says the more surprises and jumps in a film, the more calories you burn. The list is below and you can watch the trailer. If you want to read the full article, read it here.

1. The Shining: 184 calories

2. Jaws: 161 calories

3. The Exorcist: 158 calories

4. Alien: 152 calories

5. Saw: 133 calories

6. A Nightmare on Elm Street: 118 calories

7. Paranormal Activity: 111 calories

8. The Blair Witch Project: 105 calories

9. The Texas Chain Saw Massacre: 107 calories

10. [Rec]: 101 calories