Horizon Air Warns About Lax Safety Culture
SEATTLE (AP) – Horizon Air’s head of flight operations recently warned of a lax safety culture among the airline’s pilots and has called for urgent action to prevent a serious air accident.
The Seattle Times reports that the Seattle-based airline’s president of flight operations wrote the internal Nov. 27 email message.
The email was sent to top managers and pilot leaders.
The incidents John Hornibrook listed ranged from pilots going over airspeed limits to aircraft approaching a stall.
It also cited weather-induced threats that perhaps could have been avoided.
Hornibrook called the sending of the email a sign of Horizon’s high safety standards.