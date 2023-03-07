Hope Hicks Meets With NY Prosecutors Investigating Former President Trump

Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s former spokesperson Hope Hicks met with New York prosecutors investigating hush-money payments made on the ex-president’s behalf.

Hicks and her lawyer, Robert Trout, spent several hours Monday inside the Manhattan district attorney’s office.

Afterward, they were seen walking to a SUV that was waiting.

They didn’t say anything to reporters as they got into the vehicle.

Trout declined comment.

Hicks served as Trump’s 2016 campaign press secretary and held various roles in his White House, including communications director.

Last week, prosecutors questioned Trump’s long-estranged former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and Trump’s former political adviser Kellyanne Conway.