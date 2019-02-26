Hope for Those With Celiac Disease
By Grant McHill
|
Feb 26, 2019 @ 12:41 PM

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) – A team of Washington State University researchers is hoping to take a bite out of the gluten-free market by creating a variety of wheat with disease-fighting enymzes baked into foods.

The researchers, working with colleagues across the globe, published their findings last month in the journal Functional & Integrative Genomics.

Their genetically modified wheat is intended to assist the estimated 3 million Americans living with celiac disease, a condition that causes the body’s immune system to attack the digestive track when gluten is eaten.

The Spokesman-Review reports the disease has been linked to a greater risk of serious health problems, including malnutrition, diabetes and colon cancer.

Putting the enzymes inside the wheat is intended to create a sort of firewall that stops that attack from occurring.

