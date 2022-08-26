Hood To Coast Relay Is On

Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — Thousands of runners are on the road for the Hood to Coast relay this weekend.

Since its founding in 1982, it has come to be known as the “Mother of all Relays”.

Hood to Coast has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries and is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.

Runners and walkers took off from Timberline Lodge early Friday morning. They’ll finish in Seaside in staggered intervals on Saturday and Sunday.

The relay raises money for the Providence Cancer Institute and this year’s goal is $650,000.