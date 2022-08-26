KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Hood To Coast Relay Is On

August 26, 2022 3:10PM PDT
Share
Seaside

SEASIDE, Ore. — Thousands of runners are on the road for the Hood to Coast relay this weekend.

Since its founding in 1982, it has come to be known as the “Mother of all Relays”.

Hood to Coast has about 19,000 participants from all 50 states and dozens of different countries and is the largest running and walking relay race in the world.

Runners and walkers took off from Timberline Lodge early Friday morning.  They’ll finish in Seaside in staggered intervals on Saturday and Sunday.

The relay raises money for the Providence Cancer Institute and this year’s goal is $650,000.

More about:
hood to Coast
Marathon
Mt. Hood
Providence Cancer Institute
race
run
Seaside
Timberline Lodge

Popular Posts

1

Portland's Homicides Of 2022
2

Cooling Centers Open Again Thursday
3

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler Expands Emergency Declaration On Homeless Camping To Schools
4

Uvalde School Board Fires Police Chief After Mass Shooting
5

Freeman High School Shooter Sentenced To 40 Years In Prison