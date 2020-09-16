Hood River Rep. Greg Walden Holds Presser On FEMA Funds
Representative Greg Walden of Hood River in a virtual press conference today…said that things were looking up at the moment…
The press conference happened following a call with FEMA Administrator Pete Gaynor and the Oregon Congressional Delegation.
Federal funding is also available to state, tribal, eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations as well.
Walden emphasized how Oregonians devastated by wildfires should apply for relief