Hood River Man Missing In Mexico

Photos courtesy of KGW

Hood River, Or. – A 28 year old Hood River man has been missing in Mexico since December 18th. The family of Max Watson tells KGW they are not giving up hope. His brother, Wiley says Max is a survivor.

He was staying in Cabo and left for a several day hike in the nearby mountains. They found his van with his wallet, passport and cellphone inside. A rancher told the family he saw him get into a car with two people. The family thinks they may have been from the Northwest because a lot of people from this region vacation in Cabo.

Watson says the family has rented helicopters and brought in search dogs, but still no sign of his brother. He says they remain hopeful and tells KGW “we’re definitely holding out for the best and I said he’s a survivor and there’s no reason; he wouldn’t give up. So, we’re not going to give up on him.”