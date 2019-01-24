Hood River Man Missing In Mexico
By Pat Boyle
|
Jan 24, 2019 @ 5:43 AM

Photos courtesy of KGW

Hood River, Or. – A 28 year old Hood River man has been missing in Mexico since December 18th.  The family of Max Watson tells KGW they are not giving up hope. His brother, Wiley says Max is a survivor.

He was  staying in Cabo and left for a several day hike in the nearby mountains. They found his van with his wallet, passport and  cellphone inside. A rancher told the family he saw him get into a car with two people. The family thinks they may have been from the Northwest because a lot of people from this region vacation in Cabo.

Watson says the family has rented helicopters and brought in search dogs, but still no sign of his brother. He says they remain hopeful and tells KGW “we’re definitely holding out for the best and I said he’s a survivor and there’s no reason; he wouldn’t give up. So, we’re not going to give up on him.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Ross Island Sand & Gravel’s Concrete Division Closing Coast Guard Community I-84 WB to I-5 SB Closed; I-5 SB Closed at Burnside Bridge Gas Prices Head Up Hostage Situation at UPS in New Jersey Deadly Officer Involved Shooting in Southeast Portland
Comments