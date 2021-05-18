Hood River Excited To Welcome Tourists Again
HOOD RIVER, Ore– Streets were quiet early, but near noon traffic began to pick up. Store Managers tell FM News 101 they welcome the business. over the weekend sales really picked up. Memorial Day weekend is just a week a way and the real kickoff for the tourist season.
Lucky Littles Boutique and Spruce and Provisions say they made some decent Monday Saturday and Sunday. They saw customers they hadn’t seen since the pandemic started. Visitors, there were a number of them walking the streets and catching a bite to eat or drink at local restaurants.
The real tourist season in Hood River starts in May and goes right through Thanksgiving and Christmas. Winter sports lovers keep the dollars flowing.