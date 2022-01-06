      Weather Alert
Flooding Advisories In Effect As Heavy Rain Forecast

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist.

Jan 6, 2022 @ 4:23am

Hood River Co. Sch. Dist. – Closed More Info Here

Popular Posts
Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Crossing Street In Troutdale
Oregon’s Top Democrat Candidate To Replace Kate Brown Ignores The Rules To Run
I-84 Reopens After 19-Hour Closure Due To Extreme Winter Weather Conditions
Warming Shelters Re-Open During Cold Snap
Wildfires Burn Hundreds Of Homes In Colorado, Thousands Flee
Connect With Us Listen To Us On