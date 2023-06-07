Honoring Women Who Served Our Country

We are recognizing women who served our country. We have two Oregonians who are our EVERYDAY HEROES. Betty Pomeroy was born and raised in Forest Grove and went to OSU, taught school in Reedsport, then entered the army in 1958, and served 30 years. She didn’t plan on that career but is very glad life took her down that path.

You can hear her story here:

A marine from Tualatin is being honored for her 100th birthday. Golda Fabian joined the Marine Corps in 1944 when she was 21 years old. She suffered from polio when she was 2, but was able to overcome it. She joined to Marines at a time when women’s contributions to the armed forces were usually overlooked. She’s been called fearless and defied the odds and forged a path of her own, becoming an inspiration for generations to come. For her 100th birthday, she was honored with a LOT of roses and a special message from the Marines.