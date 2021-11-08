Homicides In Portland Reach 77

PORTLAND, Ore–Early Saturday morning North precinct officers respond to a shots fired call in the area of the 1000 block of Northeast Madrona Street. There they found a man dead in his car. He had been shot. Police did not find the shooter. Sunday night East Precinct officers were called to Southeast 148th because a person was lying in the street. The Major crash team was called in because police thought the person who died might have been victim of a hit and run . Homicide detectives ended taken over the investigation.
Police also took 39 year old Eric Lee Presley, Jr. in to custody. he was firing a gun multiple times in the 3300 block of SW Spring Garden Street. with help from neighbors they found Presley, Jr. hiding in some bushes and a black semi automatic pistol with a green laser attached to it. he’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon among other things. Willamette week reported in 2005 that Presley, Jr. was connected to a murder from 2003 as part of Portland’s illegal night club scene.