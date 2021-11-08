      Weather Alert

Homicides In Portland Reach 77

Nov 8, 2021 @ 7:25am

PORTLAND, Ore–Early Saturday morning North precinct officers respond to a shots fired call in the area of the 1000 block of Northeast Madrona Street. There they found a man dead in his car. He had been shot. Police did not find the shooter. Sunday night East Precinct officers were called to Southeast 148th because a person was lying in the street. The Major crash team was called in because police thought the person who died might have been victim of a hit and run . Homicide detectives ended taken over the investigation.

Police also took 39 year old Eric Lee Presley, Jr. in to custody. he was firing a gun multiple times in the 3300 block of SW Spring Garden Street. with help from neighbors they found Presley, Jr. hiding in some bushes and a black semi automatic pistol with a green laser attached to it. he’s been charged with unlawful use of a weapon among other things. Willamette week reported in 2005 that Presley, Jr. was connected to a murder from 2003 as part of Portland’s illegal night club scene.

TAGS
78 dead guns Portland ppb Shootings
Popular Posts
Father Accused Of Killing 2-Year-Old Child Appears In Court
Biden Weaponizing Every Single Agency Against Us
Say Goodbye To Lloyd Center
Federal Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Filed By Mother Of Shot Man
Oregon Records Just Over 1,100 New COVID-19 Cases
Connect With Us Listen To Us On