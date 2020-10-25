Homicide Ruled After Person Found In Car Fire Friday Night
Friday night Portland Police along with Portland Fire and Rescue were called out to a car fire in the area of Northeast 148th Avenue and Northeast San Rafael Street.
Police say responders determined there was a deceased person inside the car.
Portland Police said in a press release, “The Oregon State Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an autopsy and determined this death was a homicide.”
Police are now asking anybody with information to come forward.