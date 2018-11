Hubbard Ore – A large group of veterans, neighbors and family were on hand to remember their hero General Marion Carl on this Veterans Day. He earned his wings in 1939 and ended his combat flying in Vietnam. He became the Marine Corp’s first ace and had logged more than 13 thousand flying hours before retiring to his hometown in the 70s. Tragically Marion Carl’s life ended when he was shot during a robbery at his home in 1998.