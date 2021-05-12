      Weather Alert

Homes Of Three Eugene City Councilors Defaced By Anti-Police Graffiti

May 12, 2021 @ 3:02pm

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – City officials say the homes of three Eugene city councilors were defaced with anti-police graffiti that called for defunding the police.

The Register-Guard reports Eugene Mayor Lucy Vinis condemned the actions, which police said happened Sunday night or early Monday.

During the city’s virtual council meeting Monday, Vinis called it “cowardly and counterproductive.”

Police are investigating, and city spokesperson Laura Hammond said the graffiti was being cleaned off.

Eugene police spokeswoman Melinda McLaughlin said the city is not releasing the names of the city council members whose houses were defaced in order to protect their identities, and did not say if there are any suspects.

TAGS
city Councilor Eugene graffiti
Popular Posts
TriMet Driver Shot & Killed In North Portland Apartment
74 Sickened In COVID-19 Outbreak At Salem Church
The Man Beaten By ANTIFA For Daring To Drive Near Them Now Fears He’s A Marked Man
SE Portland House Party Ends In Fatal Shooting
OHA: 611 More Breakthrough Cases, 8 Breakthrough Deaths