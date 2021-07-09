Homeowner Shoots & Kills Man In Battle Ground

BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A man was shot and killed by a homeowner in Battle Ground on Thursday night after trespassing onto the property, trying to get inside and making threats against the family.
Clark County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home near Northeast 176th Avenue and 202nd Street where there was an unwanted person just before 10:00pm.
The suspect, said to be emotionally distraught, made it past a locked gate and was on the family’s doorstep. He told the homeowner to shoot him or he would harm the man’s wife. He tried to make his way inside and was shot when he assaulted the homeowner.
The suspect has not been identified.