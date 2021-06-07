      Weather Alert

Homeowner Says He Shot And Killed Early Morning Door Knocker

Jun 7, 2021 @ 10:10am

ARLINGTON, Wash. (AP) – An Arlington homeowner shot and killed a man he said knocked on his door at 4 a.m. and refused to leave.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office says the man and his wife were sleeping in their home when they heard knocking on their back door.

The homeowner reportedly found a “suspicious man” knocking and refusing to leave.

He reportedly told the man he had a gun but the man still wouldn’t leave.

It’s unclear whether there was an altercation that followed, but the homeowner ended up shooting the man twice.

The homeowner is cooperating with the investigation.

Deputies don’t know whether he will be charged.

TAGS
door kill knock shot
Popular Posts
Biden, GOP Senator To Meet As Infrastructure Deadline Looms
Teen Keeping Up With Court Payments Related To Eagle Creek Fire
Man Dies Off Oregon Coast, Teen Missing Off Washington Coast
MAX Service Restored On The Westside After Extensive Repairs
Authorities Following Up On Tips In Disappearance Of Former Cornelius Mayor Ralph Brown
Connect With Us Listen To Us On