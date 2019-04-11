Homeless Pets From Houston Here Now Looking For Forever Homes

Beaverton, Oregon – As Portland sits under a flood watch the Houston, Texas area is still flooded with homeless pets. KXL’s Jacob Dean says dozens of dogs were just brought to Portland to find forever homes. Houston is still trying to overcome the damage from those massive hurricanes and storms in recent years, and they’ve been getting a lot of help from us right here in Oregon. But more help is needed now.
Cyndi Lombardi is with the group Mutts and Meows from the Houston area. They go in and rescue abandoned pets before they’re put to sleep at over crowded shelters and save them. But its tough to find homes down there because of the storm recovery and because of the intense heat nine months of the year.
Listen to our full interview here:
So all day long today and tomorrow there will be dozens of dogs at the PetSmart store in Beaverton on Walker road for you to come meet. Cyndi says their looking at going to Vancouver soon too.
Our biggest dog is 72 pounds and smallest is 5 pounds. 🙂
Tomac – male/neutered – edob 11/01/16 – Black Mouth Curr/Lab mix – Tan/black
Saber – female/spayed – 11/01/17 – Cattle dog/shepherd mix – black/tan
Teddington – male/neutered – est dob 05/10/17 – boxer mix – brown/black
Belladonna – female/spayed – 02/01/17 – small lab mix – black/tan
Keela – female/spayed – 03/01/15 – Schnauzer/border collie mix – black/tan
Karkaroff – male/neutered – 10/01/13 – Brussels Griffon mix – Black/white – hw+
Larkspur – male/neutered – 03/15/17 – Schnauzer/Lhasa mix – White/Black
Tamra – female/spayed – 02/15/13 – Sheltie/Finish spitz mix – brown
Muneca – female/spayed – 03/01/18 – Poodle/Maltese – white
Diamanta – female/spayed – 03/15/17 – Lhasa Apso/Maltese mix – White/Silver
Slade – male/neutered – 03/01/18 – wire fox terrier/scottie –black
Shoshana – female/spayed – 09/01/16 – Corgi/schnauzer mix – tri-color
Jafita – female/spayed – 04/01/15 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – Tri-color
Jamesina – female/spayed – 04/01/15 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – tan/white
Jacobo – male/neutered – 04/01/16 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – red/white
+Rodrigo – male/neutered – 10/24/10 – chihuahua/jack russel (or pug) mix – cream
Negasi – male/neutered – 03/01/18 – poodle/maltese mix – white
Kiranda – female/spayed – 03/15/17 – jack russel mix – white/black – hw+
Kimana – female/spayed – 03/10/16 – pom/papilion mix – gold/white
Gunilla – female/spayed – 03/01/15 – cairn terrier/poodle – cream/white
Novalee – female/spayed – 03/15/18 – Yorkie/Border Terrier – tan
Flavian – male/neutered – 09/01/18 – Chihuahua mix – White
Paltrow – male/neutered – 09/01/17 – Chihuahua mix – white
Mirai – female/spayed – 09/01/13 – border terrier/Chihuahua – white/black
Puppies…. 13
Berezi – female/spayed – 12/05/18 – schnauzer/cairn terrier mix – brown
Chablis – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – Boxer mix – brindle/white
Tuliana – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – Sheltie/Pom Mix – brown
Tarantino – male/neutered – 12/01/18 – Wheaton/Cairn Mix – brown
Temani – male/neutered – 12/01/18 – lab/sheltie Mix – brown
Nazira – female/spayed – 12/10/18 – lab/shepherd mix – tan/white
Nikeesha – female/spayed – 12/10/18 – lab/shepherd mix – tan/white
Dorothea – female/spayed – 12/24/18 – lab mix – black/white
Doveva – female/spayed – 12/24/18 – lab mix – black
Quaid – male/neutered – 12/10/18 – lab/plot hound – brindle
Pelagia – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – lab/pointer mix – white/black
Tiquando – male/neutered – 08/01/18 – Dachshund mix – White/Black
Kowli – female/spayed – 11/01/18 – lab mix – black/white
This is the sign up for the Beaverton PetSmart adoption events:
Please click the “Sign Up” button above to volunteer for Thursday, 04/11 at Beaverton PetSmart.
PETSMART – 12375 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005 ———- Thursday 9am-7pm
Please click the “Sign Up” button above to volunteer for Friday, 04/12 at Beaverton PetSmart.
PETSMART – 12375 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005 ———- Friday 9am-7pm