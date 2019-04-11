Homeless Pets From Houston Here Now Looking For Forever Homes

Beaverton, Oregon – As Portland sits under a flood watch the Houston, Texas area is still flooded with homeless pets. KXL’s Jacob Dean says dozens of dogs were just brought to Portland to find forever homes. Houston is still trying to overcome the damage from those massive hurricanes and storms in recent years, and they’ve been getting a lot of help from us right here in Oregon. But more help is needed now.

Cyndi Lombardi is with the group Mutts and Meows from the Houston area. They go in and rescue abandoned pets before they’re put to sleep at over crowded shelters and save them. But its tough to find homes down there because of the storm recovery and because of the intense heat nine months of the year.

Listen to our full interview here:

So all day long today and tomorrow there will be dozens of dogs at the PetSmart store in Beaverton on Walker road for you to come meet. Cyndi says their looking at going to Vancouver soon too.

Our biggest dog is 72 pounds and smallest is 5 pounds. 🙂

Tomac – male/neutered – edob 11/01/16 – Black Mouth Curr/Lab mix – Tan/black

Saber – female/spayed – 11/01/17 – Cattle dog/shepherd mix – black/tan

Teddington – male/neutered – est dob 05/10/17 – boxer mix – brown/black

Belladonna – female/spayed – 02/01/17 – small lab mix – black/tan

Keela – female/spayed – 03/01/15 – Schnauzer/border collie mix – black/tan

Karkaroff – male/neutered – 10/01/13 – Brussels Griffon mix – Black/white – hw+

Larkspur – male/neutered – 03/15/17 – Schnauzer/Lhasa mix – White/Black

Tamra – female/spayed – 02/15/13 – Sheltie/Finish spitz mix – brown

Muneca – female/spayed – 03/01/18 – Poodle/Maltese – white

Diamanta – female/spayed – 03/15/17 – Lhasa Apso/Maltese mix – White/Silver

Slade – male/neutered – 03/01/18 – wire fox terrier/scottie –black

Shoshana – female/spayed – 09/01/16 – Corgi/schnauzer mix – tri-color

Jafita – female/spayed – 04/01/15 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – Tri-color

Jamesina – female/spayed – 04/01/15 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – tan/white

Jacobo – male/neutered – 04/01/16 – Border Collie/Sheltie mix – red/white

+Rodrigo – male/neutered – 10/24/10 – chihuahua/jack russel (or pug) mix – cream

Negasi – male/neutered – 03/01/18 – poodle/maltese mix – white

Kiranda – female/spayed – 03/15/17 – jack russel mix – white/black – hw+

Kimana – female/spayed – 03/10/16 – pom/papilion mix – gold/white

Gunilla – female/spayed – 03/01/15 – cairn terrier/poodle – cream/white

Novalee – female/spayed – 03/15/18 – Yorkie/Border Terrier – tan

Flavian – male/neutered – 09/01/18 – Chihuahua mix – White

Paltrow – male/neutered – 09/01/17 – Chihuahua mix – white

Mirai – female/spayed – 09/01/13 – border terrier/Chihuahua – white/black

Puppies …. 13

Berezi – female/spayed – 12/05/18 – schnauzer/cairn terrier mix – brown

Chablis – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – Boxer mix – brindle/white

Tuliana – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – Sheltie/Pom Mix – brown

Tarantino – male/neutered – 12/01/18 – Wheaton/Cairn Mix – brown

Temani – male/neutered – 12/01/18 – lab/sheltie Mix – brown

Nazira – female/spayed – 12/10/18 – lab/shepherd mix – tan/white

Nikeesha – female/spayed – 12/10/18 – lab/shepherd mix – tan/white

Dorothea – female/spayed – 12/24/18 – lab mix – black/white

Doveva – female/spayed – 12/24/18 – lab mix – black

Quaid – male/neutered – 12/10/18 – lab/plot hound – brindle

Pelagia – female/spayed – 12/01/18 – lab/pointer mix – white/black

Tiquando – male/neutered – 08/01/18 – Dachshund mix – White/Black

Kowli – female/spayed – 11/01/18 – lab mix – black/white

This is the sign up for the Beaverton PetSmart adoption events:

Please click the “Sign Up” button above to volunteer for Thursday, 04/11 at Beaverton PetSmart.

PETSMART – 12375 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005 ———- Thursday 9am-7pm

Please click the “Sign Up” button above to volunteer for Friday, 04/12 at Beaverton PetSmart.

PETSMART – 12375 SW Walker Rd, Beaverton, OR 97005 ———- Friday 9am-7pm