Homeless Move Away From Lone Fir Cemetery

PORTLAND, Ore– The area around historic Lone Fir Cemetery has been cleared of homeless. When KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds arrived this morning only a couple of campers were getting assistance moving out. Rapid Response Bio-Clean was on hand picking up garbage and hazards before City of Portland Street Sweepers could move into prep the area ahead of sidewalks and the parking area getting washed down.
A quick Drive by Laurelhurst Park revealed campers had not returned and orange mesh fencing was in place. No Parking signs dotted the area. The large encampment that had wrapped around part of park for months was cleared on July 29th.
The city still has not revealed where it plans to place 6 safe villages. These would be on city property and places where campers could setup year round outside instead of neighborhoods. The original list had some 70 possibilities.