Homeless Man Dies In Bend From Cold Weather Exposure
BEND, Ore. (AP) – A homeless man and double leg amputee has died in Bend, Oregon after temperatures dipped below freezing this week.
A sanitation worker found 57-year-old David Melvin Savory dead outside a Rite Aid early Tuesday morning.
The Bulletin reports that Savory was on the waitlist for several area homeless shelters and some residents had given him blankets and started a Go Fund Me page for him before his death.
Bend, which often sees heavy snow in the winter, doesn’t have a permanent warming shelter and lacks a year-round low-barrier homeless shelter.
Advocates say those are “huge gaps” in the safety net.