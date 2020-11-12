      Weather Alert

Homeless Man Dies In Bend From Cold Weather Exposure

Nov 12, 2020 @ 11:23am

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A homeless man and double leg amputee has died in Bend, Oregon after temperatures dipped below freezing this week.

A sanitation worker found 57-year-old David Melvin Savory dead outside a Rite Aid early Tuesday morning.

The Bulletin reports that Savory was on the waitlist for several area homeless shelters and some residents had given him blankets and started a Go Fund Me page for him before his death.

Bend, which often sees heavy snow in the winter, doesn’t have a permanent warming shelter and lacks a year-round low-barrier homeless shelter.

Advocates say those are “huge gaps” in the safety net.

