Homelessness Impacts The Grotto
Homeless camps are beginning to have an affect on businesses in the area. But you may not notice the problem unless you work there.
David Nguyen notices. He notices the needles and human waste left behind.
He works at an auto repair shop just across from Portland’s iconic Grotto. And his parking lot is a popular gathering spot for the homeless population who live in the tents nearby. David says buckets of human waste are left behind and a large tree overlooking the Grotto’s parking lot serves as a toilet for those from the tents.
He says many customers won’t leave their car overnight for repairs because he can’t guarantee they won’t be damaged or stolen.