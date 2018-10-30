Homeless Deaths on the Rise

Portland Ore – In 2017, 79 people died while experiencing homelessness in Multnomah County. The county released the annual report on homeless deaths Tuesday.

The findings showed the deaths included people who ranged in age from less than one year old, to 81. This is the first year meth use surpassed opioid use as cause of death. Portland Police Officer Carlos Pagan, an investigator in the police bureau’s Drugs and Vice Division, attributed that spike to the low cost and high purity of meth that’s being imported to the US from Mexico. Pagan said he’s spoken with a number of homeless people who began using meth to replace sleep. County officials say more than half of the people who died while homeless in 2017 passed away during the cooler months, October through March.