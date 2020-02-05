Homeless Bathroom Lawsuit
Thirty homeless people in Sacramento are suing the city over port-a-potties.
The lawsuit seeks class action status for the people living at a homeless site after the city removed the toilet.
The lawsuit says a group called the “Hopeful Community” had two toilets and kept them clean, but after nine days, the city took them away because it didn’t have a permit. A city spokesman says they have not received the lawsuit, so they can’t comment.
The Sacramento Bee reports there were more than 5,500 homeless people in Sacramento County in 2019.
