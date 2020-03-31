“Homefest: Late Late Show” Special Airs With Billie Eilish, John Legend, BTS, Dua Lipa & Others
On Monday night, James Corden hosted, from his garage, a prime-time “Homefest” episode of The Late Late Show. The Hollywood Reporter reports that the show featured celebs and musicians from around the world; Corden said the show would help in “keeping people apart to bring them together.” Corden urged people to donate to the CDC Foundation and Feed the Children only if they could.
In Los Angeles, John Legend sang “Actions” and said the hardest part of quarantine was figuring out how to entertain the kids. Billie Eilish, also in L.A., showed her parents, brother Finneas and two puppies; her mom said to “pretend like it’s Christmas vacation” during quarantine. Eilish and Finneas then performed “Everything I Wanted.”
Actor Will Ferrell demonstrated how to best wash your hands by mangling 20-second snippets of songs. Magician David Blaine performed a magic trick that worked on Corden and viewers alike by asking them to guess a color.
Andrea Bocelli performed from Italy and told people to “be positive. To have hope and be sure that soon everything will be finished.” BTS performed “Boy With Luv,” from South Korea. “It’s quite a difficult time for everyone in the world right now. but we see people are showing solidarity, consideration and support for each other,” said RM, the group leader.
Dua Lipa performed alone at her home in London but brought in her band, backup singers and dancers in their respective homes too. Ben Platt & the cast of Dear Evan Hansen performed “You Will Be Found” in another separate-but-together performance.