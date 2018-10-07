Homecoming Shooting in Tennessee, Vet saves the Night

A homecoming celebration quickly transitioned to chaos Friday night after a football game in Tennessee, but the quick thinking of a civilian kept a bad situation from potentially becoming much worse.

According to our KGW, Two students were shot and should recover. The shooter, a 16-year-old juvenile, was quickly apprehended – thanks to Patrick Shields.

Shields is a 1996 graduate of Haywood High School who has served in the Army for 22 years, including three deployments. He currently serves in the National Guard. Was at the game with his brother watching his son play in the Homecoming football game.

Brownsville Police Chief Barry Diebold commented “Mr. Shields’ quick thinking saved many lives,”