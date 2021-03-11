Home of the Seahawks Lumens Field House To Become Mass Vaccination Site
SEATTLE, Wash. — Lumens Field House, the home of the Seattle Seahawks is getting ready to open up for vaccinations. And when they do, they will become the largest civilian run mass vaccination site in the United States.
Washington Governor Jay Inslee says they will open on Saturday and will operate 3 days per week, vaccinating 2,000 people for COVID-19. Once the federal vaccine supplies begin rolling in, the site is set up to give out 20,000 vaccines every single day. They believe they can do one every 4 1/2 minutes.
The project headed by Swedish Health Services, First & Goal and the City of Seattle will focus on getting under served people and people in the BIPOC community vaccinated first. Soon, they will open up the site to all people in eligible groups.