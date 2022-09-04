KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Home Invader Shot And Killed In Keizer

September 4, 2022 12:33PM PDT
KEIZER, Ore — A homeowner in Keizer shot and killed someone who broke into their home in the middle of the night. Police responded to the house on 3222 Mayfield Place N, Sunday morning shortly before 2:30 am.
A police spokesperson says the home was occupied by a single owner, who woke up to the home invader inside. The owner fired his weapon striking the suspect who was deemed dead at the scene.
Keizer police are continuing their investigation.

