Home Invader Shot And Killed In Keizer

Credit: MGN

KEIZER, Ore — A homeowner in Keizer shot and killed someone who broke into their home in the middle of the night. Police responded to the house on 3222 Mayfield Place N, Sunday morning shortly before 2:30 am.

A police spokesperson says the home was occupied by a single owner, who woke up to the home invader inside. The owner fired his weapon striking the suspect who was deemed dead at the scene.

Keizer police are continuing their investigation.