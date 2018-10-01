Home Cookin’…..But……It’s Simply “Must See TV”

The Kansas City Chiefs and first year starting QB Patrick Mahomes are lighting the NFL on fire this year.

For the most part, I’ve managed to contain my excitement about this, but I’m just pulling back the veil right here and now and letting ya’ll know. My Chiefs are absolutely “Must See TV” and your chance to see this high flying act — is tonight.

The Chiefs are being featured on ESPN’s Monday Night Football against the Denver Broncos.

Alright, yes, this is my hometown NFL franchise. I’ve cheered for the Chiefs since I can remember watching football. I’ve cried about the Chiefs (and they’ve given fans plenty of reasons to cry) and I’ve celebrated about the Chiefs.

All that said, everyone agrees QB Mahomes and the entire offensive unit in KC is something special to watch.

Here’s just a small piece of how the sports world has reacted to it. This was after Week Two when the Chiefs went on the road and beat the Pittsburgh Steelers;



Some NFL analysts are comparing the Chiefs’ offensive success in 2018 to the “Greatest Show On Turf”. That would be the 1999-2001 St. Louis Rams offense for those who aren’t aware.

KXL’s very own sports analyst Judah Newby told me the Chiefs offense has the opportunity to make history just as the Rams did.

All-Pro former NFL quarterback Michael Vick went to Chiefs training camp last year because he wanted to see what all the “Mahomes hype” was about. Vick came out of that experience, blown away. He said before the 2018 season began, Patrick Mahomes and this offensive unit would “shock the world”.

If you decide to do yourself the favor and watch tonight’s game, it won’t just be Mahomes (No. 15), you’ll see the fastest player in the NFL in Tyreek Hill (No. 10). Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce is arguably the best player at HIS position in the entire league. Last year’s top NFL running back was the Chiefs’ Kareem Hunt (No. 27).

There is also an entire stable of blazing fast wide receivers including Sammy Watkins (No. 14), Chris Conley (No. 17), Demarcus Robinson (No. 11), AND — former Oregon Duck D’Anthony Thomas (No. 13).

The last reason I would encourage you to watch tonight is……

The Chiefs defense isn’t great, so you’ll probably see Denver lighting up the night as well….:)