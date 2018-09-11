Most school districts are back in action and I want to make sure you avoid the “home alone syndrome”; you know, those moments your kids face a challenge while you’re at work. If you have good tips, share them below in the comments!

Here are some good reminders from an insurance company:

Do NOT Climb shelves or counters to reach things. Ditto for standing on chairs or tippy stools. For Mom and Dad, that might mean rearranging the pantry to make sure kid-friendly food like cereal and crackers are kept within safe, easy reach. Do NOT Walk away with something on the burner (assuming they’re allowed to use the stove).Forgetting something on the stove is the No. 1 cause of kitchen fires. Also, make sure pot handles are always pointed inward so they can’t be bumped and send hot liquid flying. Do NOT Throw water on a grease fire. Instead, smother the flames by covering it with a pot lid or sliding a cookie sheet over it. Or use a fire extinguisher (see box). Do NOT Lay a towel on the stove. It could catch fire from a hot burner. Do NOT Try to catch a dropped knife. Step back and let it fall. Better to poke a hole in the hardwood floor than your hand or foot! Do NOT Hold food in your hand while you’re cutting. Use a cutting board, and place the food flat-side down (or make a cut to create a flat side) to improve stability. Always use a clean cutting board. Do NOT Put anything metallic in the microwave (unless it’s a frozen food crisper sleeve that’s designed to go in). If something causes arcs or sparks, turn off the micro

You can read more information on Pemco’s site.