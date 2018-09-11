Most school districts are back in action and I want to make sure you avoid the “home alone syndrome”; you know, those moments your kids face a challenge while you’re at work. If you have good tips, share them below in the comments!
Here are some good reminders from an insurance company:
- Do NOT Climb shelves or counters to reach things. Ditto for standing on chairs or tippy stools. For Mom and Dad, that might mean rearranging the pantry to make sure kid-friendly food like cereal and crackers are kept within safe, easy reach.
- Do NOT Walk away with something on the burner (assuming they’re allowed to use the stove).Forgetting something on the stove is the No. 1 cause of kitchen fires. Also, make sure pot handles are always pointed inward so they can’t be bumped and send hot liquid flying.
- Do NOT Throw water on a grease fire. Instead, smother the flames by covering it with a pot lid or sliding a cookie sheet over it. Or use a fire extinguisher (see box).
- Do NOT Lay a towel on the stove. It could catch fire from a hot burner.
- Do NOT Try to catch a dropped knife. Step back and let it fall. Better to poke a hole in the hardwood floor than your hand or foot!
- Do NOT Hold food in your hand while you’re cutting. Use a cutting board, and place the food flat-side down (or make a cut to create a flat side) to improve stability. Always use a clean cutting board.
- Do NOT Put anything metallic in the microwave (unless it’s a frozen food crisper sleeve that’s designed to go in). If something causes arcs or sparks, turn off the micro