HOLY COW!!! (Realsies)

You have got to see this! A cow so big, it’s saving his life. The bovine behemoth definitely sticks out from the herd.

Knickers is nearly six and half feet tall and weighs 1.4 tons! The seven-year-old Holstein is unofficially Australia’s biggest steer. He’s heavier than a sedan and that does have its advantages. As they reported on 7 News Sydney, Knickers will never have to go to the abattoir (AKA slaughterhouse). The cattle rancher says he’s just too heavy to make it through a processing facility.

Instead knickers’ owners bought him as a so-called “coach”. It’s his job to lead the herd and show ’em the ropes on the farm. According to Guinness World Records, the tallest steer on the planet can be found in Italy — it’s an ox, just slightly taller than Knickers.

