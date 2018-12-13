Holocaust Survivor Named as Pedestrian Killed in Hillsboro Accident
By Grant McHill
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 5:32 PM

HILLSBORO, Ore. – Police say 92-year-old Alter Wiener was the man hit and killed by a car along NE Century Boulevard Tuesday night.

Wiener was as survivor of the Holocaust and was well-known for his lectures and book “From a Name to a Number: A Holocaust Survivor’s Autobiography.”

Librarian Cynthia Peterson told KXL that Wiener will be greatly missed, “There’s nothing like being in a room with Alter. Listening to him, laughing with him, crying with him. We just all benefited so much from hearing his story.”

The 50-year-old driver in the crash remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. He will not face any charges or citations.

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden reacted to the news with a Tweet:

“Devastated to learn about the passing of my friend Alter Wiener — a true Oregonian & total mensch who transformed his Holocaust survival into a lesson that taught all of us about the need to fight prejudice always & everywhere.”

Comments