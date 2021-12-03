Holiday Themed Events Galore!

There are a lot of holiday themed events and markets happening around Oregon this weekend!
Here are a few:
The city of Gresham is holding the 30th annual Spirit of Gresham on Saturday. The holiday light cruise starts at 4pm and the tree lighting ceremony is at 6.
Vancouver is holding a walk up and drive up food collection event on Saturday. It’s called Drive and Drop and Walk and Drop. A lot of businesses, schools and churches are hosting sites where you can drop off non perishable food
There’s also a lot of holiday markets….One is at HOPS ON TAP 15560 SW Pacific Highway in Portland…Saturday 5-8pm
Downtown Ridgefield Washington is having their annual Hometown Celebration Saturday and that includes the UGLY SWEATER 5 and 10K races.
ART FAIRE & BAZAAR Saturday, December 4 HOURS: 9am – 3pm
ADDRESS: Grace Memorial Episcopal Church, NE 16th at Weidler Street in Portland.
If you need holiday gifts, the Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum is auctioning 170 very cool items through Sunday.