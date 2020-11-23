Holiday Light Companies Busy

      Breaking News
Nov 23, 2020 @ 11:23am

VANCOUVER,Wa.— Vibrant Christmas Lighting works around the metro area.  Amy Larson an employee describes the company as growing. The company starts installing lights the second week in October.  A phone call today would mean installers wouldn’t be out until the second week of December.  The lights are custom cut to each home.  They’re guaranteed for 5 years.  The custom cutting makes sure the lights hang like they should and there’s no wires sticking out or dangling cords.  An average size home will take about an hour and a half to to light the first year.

First year to purchase the professional lights plus installation on a 2 story home is $1,000 the following years between $350 and $400.

