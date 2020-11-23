Holiday Light Companies Busy
VANCOUVER,Wa.— Vibrant Christmas Lighting works around the metro area. Amy Larson an employee describes the company as growing. The company starts installing lights the second week in October. A phone call today would mean installers wouldn’t be out until the second week of December. The lights are custom cut to each home. They’re guaranteed for 5 years. The custom cutting makes sure the lights hang like they should and there’s no wires sticking out or dangling cords. An average size home will take about an hour and a half to to light the first year.
First year to purchase the professional lights plus installation on a 2 story home is $1,000 the following years between $350 and $400.