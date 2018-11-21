Holiday Hazards

Portland Ore – Musical Christmas cards can be a hazard for toddlers. Dr. Zane Horowitz, the medical director of the Oregon Poison Center at Oregon Health and Science University, says they get many calls after children have swallowed the small batteries commonly found in singing holiday cards. He says the batteries can generate a small electrical current that can cause burns. Horowitz says the burns can happen quite quickly in a child’s throat where they require a child to come into a hospital immediately and get that removed.