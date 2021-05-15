Holiday Farm Fire Lawsuit Seeks Over $100 Million From Lane Electric And EWEB
Blue River, Ore. - September 15, 2020 - The Holiday Farm Fire destroyed businesses, homes, and vehicles in Blue River, Ore. - David Yost / FEMA
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A lawsuit filed on behalf of 70 landowners in Oregon’s McKenzie River Valley seeks $103 million from Lane Electric Cooperative and Eugene Water and Electric Board for damages linked to one of the Labor Day fires that ravaged communities around the state.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports the Holiday Farm Fire killed one person and destroyed 430 homes.
The plaintiffs say the two utilities failed to de-energize their power lines despite forecasts for extreme fire weather.
Eugene Water & Electric Board spokesman Joe Harwood said the lawsuit “contains claims that are based upon a significant factual error.”
Lane Electric Cooperative didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.