Hoka Shoes Moves To Move Into Portland

May 21, 2024 11:16AM PDT
Photo Credit: https://www.hoka.com/en/us/

PORTLAND, Ore. — Global running shoe brand Hoka has rented 3 floors in an office building in Portland.

The growing brand says they chose to set up shop in the Rose City for a variety of reasons including available urban space and the rich talent pool thanks to the existence of established brands like Nike, Adidas and Under Armor.

They told The Portland Business Journal they aren’t sure yet how many employees they plan to bring to the 3 floors of the Canvas Building no far from Providence Park, but that job openings have already been posted.

