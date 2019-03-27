Hoboken Employs Undercover Poop Patrol

(Hoboken, NJ) — Hoboken is employing an undercover poop patrol now to catch dog owners who don’t pick up after their pets. The patrol will include Hoboken police officers and workers with the Department of Environmental Services. Hoboken Mayor Ravi Bhalla says one of the number one complaints his office receives is from constituents who are tired of walking around piles of poop left behind by pet owners too lazy to pick it up. Pet owners caught by the poop patrol will be smacked with anywhere from a 250-dollar to two-thousand-dollar fine.

