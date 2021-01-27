Hit & Run Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
64 year old Paul Rivas currently sits in the Multnomah County Detention Center. He is charged with second-degree murder and assault. His bail is set at $1,550,000.
This past Monday Rivas went on a hit & Run rampage which ended up injuring nine and killing one. The fatal victim was 77 year old Jean Gerich.
Rivas is from Oregon City. And according to public court documents he was convicted of voyeurism in 2019. He also has an active protection order against him in Clark County and his probation for that case was set to expire in March. Court documents also state at one point he admitted to being in the Secret Service.
He was in Multnomah County Circuit Court this afternoon. The court appointed Rivas a public defender. A plea of not guilty was entered on behalf of Rivas. The next scheduled hearing is on February 4th.